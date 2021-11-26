Harvey Hall Jr.

Nov. 10, 1930–Jan. 15, 2021

Harvey A. Hall, Jr., 90, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living.

He was born Nov. 10, 1930 in Akron.

Harvey retired from C&P Telephone and AT&T with 30 years of service.

He was awarded the Bronze Star for honorably serving his country during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Peg Hall; wife, Clarice Hall; son, “Bo” Hall; and sister Marie Endicott, of Dayton.

Survivors include two grandsons, Scott Hall, of Honolulu Hawaii, and Shane Hall, of Proctorville; great-granddaughter, Ellah Hall; nieces, nephews, cousins; and a special nephew, Gary Isaacs, of Grove City.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

