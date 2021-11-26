Small Business Saturday is this weekend

Ironton Bucks, Mrs. Claus and s’mores all part of the downtown shopping event

As is the post-Thanksgiving tradition, Ironton Bucks will be back as part of Small Business Saturday this Saturday.

Locally, the national event is being sponsored by Ironton aLive.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m.

“Due to the COVID-19 epidemic last year, the event was not held,” said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. “We hope our community will come out enjoy the day and help our small businesses. Ironton aLive has put together a coupon flyer with specials at 35 businesses participating.”

The flyer is available at all participating businesses and other convenient locations, and contains all the specials available and the activities for the day.

Shoppers can pick up the passport at the Ironton City Center lobby, at Third and Vernon streets, and have at least 10 of the participating businesses sign it indicating that they have shopped at the business.

“Turn in your passport at the City Center before 2:30 p.m. and you will be entered in a drawing to win $300, $200 or $100 in Ironton Bucks,” Heighton said. “Most Ironton businesses accept Ironton Bucks, dollar for dollar.”

Some businesses will be treating with refreshments and other special activities.

The City Center will also host Mrs. Claus and elves and cookies and candy will be available.

Vendors will be in the lobby with crafts and Christmas items. If you are interested in vendor space contact Small Business Saturday chairperson Rowena Mollet at Dick’s Music Shop at 740-532-1950.

There will also be a Christmas-themed hunt as part of Small Business Saturday.

An Elf on the Shelf will be hiding in different stores downtown and it will move every half hour from 10 a.m.–noon, when a drawing will be held for $50 in Ironton Bucks for the shoppers that find the elf.

Boy Scouts from Ironton Troop 106 will be making s’mores at the Farmer Market pavilion from 10 a.m.–noon. Come join us and your neighbors, enjoy shopping and visiting with our small business owners.

To make it easier for shoppers to get around town, the TTA will be running a trolley on a continuous loop up Third Street from 10 a.m.–noon.