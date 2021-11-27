Christmas parade set for Monday

The Ironton Christmas Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The event, which started in 1993 and is organized by the Ironton Lions Club, will have a theme of “Joy, Peace and Love” and will feature four divisions.

Participants this year include the Ironton High School Million Dollar Band, and cheerleaders from the middle and high schools, the marching band from Green High School, local first responders and vehicles, groups from the Yvonne DeKay School of Dance and Cyndi’s Dance Studio, floats from local businesses such as the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo, Texas Roadhouse and Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, the El Hasa Shriners, the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year, the VFW 8850 Color Guard, local hospitals and more, before wrapping up with the arrival of Santa Claus.

The parade’s route will start at Second and Railroad streets, then proceed down Second Street to Washington Street, Washington to Third Street and Third Street to the Center Street fountain.

2021 Ironton Christmas Parade

“Joy, Peace, Love” • Nov. 29, 2021

Division I

Staging Area: Second and Railroad streets

• Lions Club Banner

• VFW 8850 Color Guard

• Ironton Mayor – Sam Cramblit

• Ironton Fire Department (vehicle)

• IHS Marching Band

• IHS Cheerleaders

• Ironton JV Cheerleaders

• Ironton Middle School Cheerleaders

• Ohio State Patrol (vehicle)

• I HEART Radio (vehicle)

• Yvonne DeKay School of Dance

• Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes (float)

• Lawrence County Veteran of the Year (vehicle)

• Texas Roadhouse (float)

Division II

Staging Area: Railroad St.,

behind First Division

• Green Twp. H.S. Marching Band

• Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley (vehicle)

• Shake Shoppe (float)

• Be Hope Church (float)

• Harbour Health (vehicle)

• El Hasa Shrine

• Big Buck 101.5, The Dawg 93.7, The River 97.9, The Planet 92.7 and 98.5 (vans)

• Cyndi’s Studio (walkers and vehicle)

• KDMC (mobile unit, Jeep, Ambulance, walkers)

Division III

Staging Area: Railroad Street,

Fourth to Fifth Street

• SOMC (vehicle)

• O.A.C.W.C. Youth Clubs

• STAR Community Justice Center (vans)

Division IV

Staging Area: Fourth Street,

In Front of Wendy’s

• OUSC (trolley car)

• LCEMS (vehicles)

• Upper Twp. VFD (vehicles)

• Hamilton Twp. VFD (vehicle)

• Patriot Ambulance

Division V

Staging Area: One-Stop Lot

• Ironton Lions Club Banner

• Barker Farm (animals and vehicle)

• Santa Claus

• SOARES (Ham Radio)

• Ironton Police Dept.