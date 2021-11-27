DeWine announces rollout for body cameras for Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro announced on Tuesday plans to outfit every trooper in Ohio with a body-worn camera.

DeWine directed OSHP to invest in body cameras to better protect Ohio’s troopers, aid in crime scene and accident scene documentation, and support the Patrol’s ongoing commitment to public transparency. The distribution and installation of 1,550 new body cameras and 1,221 new in-car systems began this month.

“The Patrol has been using in-car cameras for decades, but as technology continues to advance, body cameras have become an essential tool for policing,” DeWine said. “By investing in these cameras, we’re not only giving our troopers the tools they need to better protect the public, but we’re also giving the public another reason to have confidence in the professionalism of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

The new OSHP body cameras will link to the new in-car systems to ensure that all cameras record simultaneously when lights and sirens are activated. The systems, which are being installed first in districts with the oldest current in-car cameras, are expected to be fully installed at all OSHP districts by May 2022.