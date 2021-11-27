Dragons win opener at famous Hoosier gym

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

KNIGHTSTOWN, Indiana — This wasn’t Hoosiers 2, but the script still called for a big fourth quarter.

Playing in the Hoosier Gym where the movie Hoosiers was filmed, the Fairland Dragons snapped a tie game by outscoring the Fairfield Lions 18-10 and post a season-opening 54-46 win on Saturday.

J.D. Thacker played the role of Jimmy Chitwood and Will Davis took the part of Rade Butcher. Davis scored 18 points and Thacker had 16 to lead the Dragons.

Reese Teeters scored 16 points and Jon Bentley and Tytis Cannon added 9 points each for the Lions (1-1).

The Lions took an 11-10 lead in the first quarter as Teeters scored 4 points including a 3-pointer while Bentley also hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points.

Davis and Ethan Taylor scored 4 points each as the Dragons stayed on the Lions’ heels.

Teeters had 6 more points as Fairfield took a 26-22 halftime lead. Davis scored 9 of the Dragons’ 12 points.

Fairland battled back to tie the game at 36 in the third quarter as Thacker got 7 points. Cannon and Teeters scored 4 points each for the Lions.

Fairland pulled away in the fourth quarter as Aiden Porter scored 7 of his 9 points and Taylor had 5 points including a 3-pointer. Koben Zink and Cannon had 4 points each for the Lions.

Fairland plays at Eastern Brown next Saturday.

Fairfield 11 15 10 10 = 46

Fairland 10 12 14 18 = 54

FAIRFIELD (1-1): Reese Teeters 6 1 1-2 16, Jon Bentley 1 1 4-4 9, Wyatt Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Zimmerman 1 0 2-2 4, Koben Zink 1 1 0-0 5, Trey House 0 0 0-0 0, Cade Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Tytis Cannon 3 1 0-0 9, T.J. Mootz 0 1 0-0 3, Gunner Bennington 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5 7-8 46. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (1-0): Will Davis 7 0 4-4 18, Aiden Porter 2 0 5-6 9, Ethan Taylor 3 1 0-0 9, Zion Martin 0 0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 7 0 2-4 16, Chase Allen 1 0 0-0 2, Brycen Hunt 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1 11-14 54. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.