Indiana rallies in 2nd half to beat Marshall, 90-79

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After leading by one at halftime, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (4-2) fell short 90-79 to the Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) on Saturday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

“We’ll learn a lot from this. They’re a good ball club,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss. “They are really good on defense. I believe they are rated one of the best in the country. We can score against it. Now it’s just a matter of us owning up and not making big mistakes.”

Senior Taevion Kinsey poured in 21 points on a 7-for-17 shooting night. The guard also made seven of his 10 free throw attempts.

Redshirt junior Andrew Taylor tallied a season-high 20 points as he made seven of 13 attempts from the field, including 3-for-5 from behind the arc, to go with a game-high four steals.

Sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 16 points on an 8-for-11 night from the field to go with a team-high eight rebounds and three blocks.

IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded a game-high 43 points, the most ever by any player inside Assembly Hall, and blocked a game-high five shots.

Indiana’s Race Thompson hit the first shot of the game from beyond the arc, but Marshall answered with a jumper by Kinsey, a dunk by senior Darius George and a layup by senior Mikel Beyers to go up 6-2 just over three minutes into the contest.

After the Hoosiers used a 6-0 to regain the lead, they eventually extended their lead to five points, 22-17, with 11:16 left in the opening half.

However, MU went on a 17-0 run across four minutes and 53 seconds with a dunk and jumper by each Beyers and Anochili-Killen, a layup and dunk by Kinsey, a dunk by freshman Aymeric Toussaint and a three by sophomore David Early to go up 34-22 with six minutes remaining before halftime.

IU then went on a 19-6 run to lead 41-40 with 58 ticks left in the first stanza, but Kinsey made a layup at the buzzer to lead 42-41 at halftime.

The Hoosiers came out of the break and went on a 20-6 run in the first 5:30 of the second half as Marshall trailed 61-48.

The Herd slowly chipped away at the lead until Kinsey and Anochili-Killen took their side on an 8-0 run from 9:17 to 7:37 to cut the deficit to three, 70-67.

In the final seven minutes, IU outscored MU 18-10.

NOTES

Kinsey reached double-figure scoring for the 40th consecutive game and has scored 20 or more points in five of the first six games this season. The Columbus, Ohio, native now has 26 games of 20 or more points in his career.

Taylor tallied 20 or more points for the sixth time in his collegiate career.

Anochili-Killen has recorded 10 or more points in all six games this season. He only scored 10 or more points in four games last season.

Jackson-Davis’ 43 points are the most scored against the Herd since UTSA’s Keaton Wallace scored 45 on Feb. 2, 2019.

IU came into the contest holding the opposition to just 28.4 percent shooting from the field in its first five games and limiting teams to 52.8 points per game. The Herd scored 79 points, the most given up by the Hoosiers this season, and shot 49.2 percent from the field, the best shooting percentage against Indiana this season.

UP NEXT

MU goes to Akron to take on the Zips on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.