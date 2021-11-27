Johnson keys Hornets by ’Cats

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Now that’s how you want to start.

Freshman Owen Johnson started his career with 21 points and the Coal Grove Hornets began the regular season with a 63-56 win over the Green Bobcats on Friday in the Wendy’s Classic at Portsmouth High School.

Besides Johnson, Perry Kingrey scored 15 points while Hunter Staton added 9.

Green (0-1) played well led by Levi Sampson who scored 18 points and Gabe McBee scored 13 points in his first game with the Bobcats.

Green took a 19-16 first quarter lead as Sampson hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while McBee was 3-of-3 at the line as he scored 7 points.

Braxton Horn hit a pair of 3-pointers while Johnson had his own trey and scored 5 points to keep the Hornets close.

Johnson took charge and scored 9 points of Coal Grove’s 16 points in the second quarter and Green got just 6 points as the Hornets rallied to take a 32-25 halftime lead.

Kingrey brought the muscle in the third quarter as he scored 9 points while Staton and Johnson had 4 points each and the Hornets edged out to a 54-45 lead.

Levi Blevins had 7 points to keep the Bobcats within striking distance.

The scoring slowed in the fourth quarter as Green outscored Coal Grove 11-9 with Sampson getting 5 points.

Coal Grove had problems at the foul line by converting just 1-for-4. The Hornets made only 7-of-14 free throws for the game.

Coal Grove played Ripley on Saturday in the Wendy’s Classic and will visit Raceland on Tuesday.

Green entertains South Webster on Tuesday.

Coal Grove 16 16 22 9 = 63

Green 19 6 20 11 = 56

COAL GROVE (1-0): Luke Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Trevor Hankins 1 0 3-4 5, Landon Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Dryzen Mullins 0 1 0-0 3, Hunter Staton 4 0 1-3 9, Elijah Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 8 1 2-4 21, Braxton Horn 1 2 0-0 8, Perry Kingrey 7 0 1-2 15. Totals: 22 4 7-14 63. Totals: 15. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (0-1): Levi Sampson 6 1 3-7 18, Gabe McBee 4 0 5-7 13, Levi Blevins 4 0 1-2 9, Logan Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, James Hurst 1 1 0-0 5, Nate Brannigan 1 0 1-2 3, Abe McBee 4 0 0-1 8. Totals: 20 2 10-19 56. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.