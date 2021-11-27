Lady Dragons fall to Lady Lions in opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

KNIGHTSTOWN, Indiana — Thursday was Thanksgiving and Friday was leftovers in the event there were any.

This type of feast or famine carried over for the Fairland Lady Dragons as they scored in double digits in two quarters but single digits in the other two quarters as they lost 57-41 to the Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions on Saturday.

The game was played at the Hoosier Gym where the movie Hoosiers was filmed.

Tomi Hinkle scored 7 points with a 3-pointer and Reece Barnitz had a triple as Fairland took a 15-11 lead.

Madison Bronner scored 4 points for the Lady Lions.

Fairfield (1-0) took a 31-19 lead in the second quarter as the Lady Dragons managed just 4 points — all by Kamryn Barnitz. Faith Donley had 6 points and Emma Fouch and Peyton Magee each hit 3-pointers for Fairfield.

Hinkle scored 6 points and Bree Allen had 5 points including a 3-pointer as Fairland cut the deficit to 39-35 in the third quarter.

But the Lady Dragons could only score 6 points in the fourth quarter as Kamryn Barnitz hit a trey and Allen went 3-for-4 at the foul line.

Fouch was a big part of the Lady Lions 18 points in the quarter as she knocked down three 3-pointers and Bronner had a 3-pointer as she scored 5 points.

Hinkle had 13 points, Kamryn Barnitz had 12 and Allen 10 to lead the Lady Dragons.

Fouch scored 18 and Bronner 15 for the Lady Lions.

Fairland hosts Coal Grove on Monday in a conference game.

Fairfield 11 20 8 18 = 57

Fairland 15 4 16 6 = 41

FAIRFIELD (1-0): Ginny Trent 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Newkirk 1 0 0-0 2, Hannah Hamilton 0 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Quickle 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Fouch 1 4 4-4 18, Peyton Magee 1 2 0-0 8, Kassie Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Faith Donley 4 0 0-2 8, Madison Bronner 4 1 4-6 15, Kelsey Clark 0 0 0-0 0, Braylynn Haines 1 0 2-2 4, Shaleigh Duncan 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7 10-14 57. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (1-0): Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 1 1 5-8 10, Tomi Hinkle 5 1 0-2 13, Kamryn Barnitz 3 2 0-0 12, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 10 5 6-13 41. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.