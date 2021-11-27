Lady Hornets use defense to rally by Oak Hill, 48-31

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

OAK HILL — You play offense with your hands and defense with your feet.

The feet were kicking.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets struggled offensively for most of the game, but their defense came up strong as they rallied to beat the Oak Hill Lady Oaks 48-31 last Wednesday.

Coal Grove was 19-of-50 for 38 percent from the field and just 4-of-14 at the foul line.

“It was a nice road win against a very good basketball program,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller. “We didn’t shoot well in the first half., but we played really good defense in the second half and we shot better in the second half.”

Brooke Howard hit a 3-pointers and scored 5 points and Jordan Howard also had a 3-pointer as Oak Hill took an 11-9 first quarter lead.

Murphy scored 7 points including a 3-pointer for the Lady Hornets.

Alivia Noel knocked down a 3-pointer and five different players scored as Coal Grove cut the deficit to 20-19 at the half.

“We got good contributions from our bench,” said Miller.

Chloe Chambers scored 8 of the Lady Oaks 9 points in the quarter.

But in the third quarter, Abbey Hicks hit three 3-pointers as Coal Grove rallied to take a 34-29 lead.

Elli Holmes scored 8 of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Coal Grove outscored Oak Hill 14-2 and pulled away to the big win.

Hicks led Coal Grove with 13 points and Murphy was right behind with 12 to go with Holmes’ total.

Chambers led all scorers with 19 points.

Coal Grove 9 10 15 14 = 48

Oak Hill 11 9 9 2 = 31

COAL GROVE (2-0): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 5 0 1-4 11, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 1 1 0-0 5, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Kaleigh Murphy 3 1 3-6 12, Abbey Hicks 2 3 0-0 13, Rylee Harmon 1 0 1-2 3, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19-50 5 4-14 48. 3-pt goals: 5. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

OAK HILL (1-1): Baylee Howell 0 1 1-2 4, Chloe Chambers 7 0 5-7 19, Caitlin Gamble 0 0 0-0 0, Brooke Howard 0 1 2-2 5, Jordan Howard 0 1 0-0 3, Haley Krannitz 0 0 0-0 0, Tori Bodey 0 0 0-0 0, K Zubictavsha 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3 8-11 31. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.