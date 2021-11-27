OHIO Southern to host virtual Meet the Artist

Ohio University Southern will host a virtual Meet the Artist event for Charleston, West Virginia, artist Mark Tobin Moore at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

His work is currently displayed in the OHIO Southern art gallery through Dec. 3. The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Moore is a mixed media painter and collagist whose work has been displayed all over the United States as well as Germany and France.

He is a Navy veteran and earned his bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Charleston, a master’s degree in art from Marshall University and a Master of Fine Art in painting from West Virginia University.

This year he joined a veteran’s artist group, Uniting US, based in Northern Virginia, that exhibits creative work by veterans nationwide. Two of his paintings have been included in two different group exhibitions this year at the Military Women’s Memorial at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

To receive the Zoom link for the event, please register at https://bit.ly/MarkTobinMoore