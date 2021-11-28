County falls to 69th in state for COVID-19 cases

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

According to the Lawrence County Health Department, the county has dropped in ranking to the 69th in Ohio for cases of COVID-19.

In a post from the department on social media on Nov. 19, they stated the county had 263 new cases of the virus (or 403.6 cases per 100,000 residents) over the preceding two weeks, compared to the state average of 496.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

This marked a significant drop for the county, which had been in the top three counties for cases in late summer.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Lawrence County has had 10,248 cases of the virus, 665 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 168 COVID-19-related deaths

