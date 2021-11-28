Forth’s Food donates turkeys to Ironton City Welfare Mission

Forth’s Food donated 80 turkeys to those in need in the Tri-State.

On Tuesday, volunteers from Ironton City Welfare Mission were on hand at the company’s store at The Hills shopping plaza in ironton, where they received 30 frozen Butterball turkeys from the company.

The mission has been serving turkey dinners to the Ironton community for 77 years on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, they served 532 meals.

The company also donated 50 turkeys to the Huntington City Mission.

Forth’s Food runs Food Fair stores throughout the Tri-State, including in Ironton, Coal Grove, South Point and Proctorville.

The company opened their Ironton store when Pick’n Save closed their Ironton location earlier this year at The Hills shopping plaza.