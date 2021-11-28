Rachael Fraley: Kids can learn that Health Rocks! with 4-H program

We are excited to offer students ages 8-14 years of the age, the opportunity to participate in the 4-H Health Rocks! program.

This program will provide opportunities for participants to build life skills, such as communication, coping and decision-making skills through work with trained adult and teen mentors regularly throughout the 2021-2022 program year.

Participants will have opportunities to take part in camps, field trips and healthy living activities.

The program will assign the youth to a group with a teen mentor.

The trained mentor will help engage youth in fun, hands-on learning opportunities designed to help youth build life skills which lead to healthy lifestyle choices related to tobacco, drug and alcohol use prevention.

Participants in the 4-H Health Rocks! program do not have to be enrolled in 4-H; there is no fee to participate; and all materials and supplies will be provided.

Participants will have an opportunity to complete a pre, mid and end of program study survey. Participation in the 4-H Health Rocks! research study is optional.

There is no penalty for declining this invitation to participate in the program or research study.

The program will kick-off with an informal parental meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. via ZOOM virtual conference.

At that time, parents will learn more about the program and secure a mentee spot for their child, as we only have 25 spots! The program will run until July 31, 2022.

To register for the informal parent meeting, please visit go.osu.edu/lawcohealthrocks.

Once registered, you will receive the link and call-in information to join the meeting.

Please contact the OSU Extension Office, 740-533-4322 or Fraley.171@osu.edu for more information.

Rachael Fraley is the OSU Extension Educator for Lawrence County. She can be reached at Fraley.171@osu. edu.