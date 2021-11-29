EDITORIAL: Contributing to the season of giving

The holiday season is now under way and, this week, we saw evidence of the generosity of Lawrence Countians and those in the Tri-State.

Whether it was Harvest For the Hungry’s annual Thanksgiving giveaway, Greater Faith Church and Young Brilliantnaires distributing Thanksgiving meals, Fayette Township providing free turkeys, Vicki Roach providing a dinner at the Farmers Market or any number of efforts in the county, locals stepped up and made sure that those less fortunate could enjoy the holiday.

And these efforts will continue in coming weeks as Christmas approaches. You may have noticed, on Tuesday, we temporarily switched out our Meet Your Neighbor feature with a Season of Giving piece highlighting charities. We plan to continue through Christmas and, if you know of a cause that deserves support, please feel free to contact us.

And, as pastor Jeremy Sherrill at Greater Faith told us, such generosity should not be limited to the holidays. We extend this invitation year round and encourage all readers who can to consider volunteering or donating to them.