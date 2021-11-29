Ironton Hillbillies donate $50,000 to children’s hospitals

On Friday, Nov. 5, members from El Hasa Shriners Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8, of Ironton, traveled to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

A donation of $25,000 was presented to philanthropy assistant Jackie Dawson and development officer McRae Stephenson.

“We were given a wonderful tour of the hospital and met several of the staff and a few patients,” said Jeffrey Fields, Raban of Outhouse 8.

On Saturday Nov. 6, the members met with representatives from the new Shriners Hospital in Dayton. The meeting took place at the El Hasa Shrine Temple in Ashland, Kentucky. Hospital administrator Randy White and director of Development Bethany A Deines, were presented a check for $25,000.

“This money comes from each one of you that supports our Hillbilly Shriners Golf Outing, the Ohio State Season Ticket Raffle, our concessions at Rush OffRoad, the annual Vidalia onion sale and our other fundraising events throughout the year,” said Fields. “Without each one of your gifts to the Children of Shriners Hospitals, we would never be able to do what we do. Thank you for sending your ‘Love to the Rescue!’”

Shriners Hospitals for Children improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, serious skin and wound conditions or those who need plastic and reconstructive surgery are given life-changing care in a compassionate family-centered environment.

The surgeries are done regardless of the families’ ability to pay for the procedures.