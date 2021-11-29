Jason Hammond

Jason Alan Hammond, 43, of Ironton, died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He is also survived by his wife, Heather Hammond.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Minister Debra Hixon officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Hammond family condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.