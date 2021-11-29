Pamela Miller

Published 3:49 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Obituaries

Pamela Miller

Pamela Sue “Pam” Miller, 52, of Oak Hill, died on Nov. 27, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelley Stapleton officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Miller family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Carolyn Williams

Harold Turley

Yavetta Gibson

John White

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Ironton’s decision to replace the economic devlopment fee with a hotel tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...