Pamela Miller

Pamela Sue “Pam” Miller, 52, of Oak Hill, died on Nov. 27, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelley Stapleton officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

