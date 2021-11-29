Pamela Miller
Published 3:49 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
Pamela Sue “Pam” Miller, 52, of Oak Hill, died on Nov. 27, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelley Stapleton officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer the Miller family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.