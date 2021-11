Robert Leo Withrow Jr.

Robert Leo Withrow Jr., 64 of Argillite, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

To honor his wishes, there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

