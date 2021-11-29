Sherrill Lee Withrow Sr.

Sherrill Lee Withrow Sr.

Sherrill Lee Withrow Sr., 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at home.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

