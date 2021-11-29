Simeon Mullins Jr.

Simeon Arthur “Buddy” Mullins Jr., 87, of Ironton, died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jesse Sizemore and Rev. Leon Dalton officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850.

Friends may call Monday from 6–8 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.