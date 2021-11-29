Yavetta Gibson

Yavetta “Betty” Louise Gibson, 96, of South Point, died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are requested.

