FOOD: Cheesy Chorizo Nachos, Toffee Almond Chocolate Popcorn

Cheesy Chorizo Nachos

• 1 package Cacique Pork Chorizo

• 1 package Cacique Queso Blanco Queso Dip

• 1 can (15 ounces) refried beans

• 2 tablespoons water, plus additional, if necessary

• 1 bag (12 ounces) tortilla chips

• 1 package Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco

• 1/2 cup Cacique Crema Mexicana

• 1 large jalapeno, sliced thin

• 2 radishes, sliced thin

• Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

• Guacamole, for serving

• Cacique Mild Homestyle Salsa, for serving

In large nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast-iron pan over medium-low heat, cook pork chorizo, using spoon to break it up. Stir regularly until completely warmed through and deep brown, scraping crispy bits from bottom of pan.

Microwave queso dip 2-3 minutes until heated through.

In medium bowl, thin refried beans with water. Beans should be thick but nearly pourable; add additional water 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary.

Heat oven to 350˚F.

To assemble nachos, add half the tortilla chips to 13-by-9-inch rectangular baking dish. Use spoon to drizzle half the queso dip and half the refried beans evenly over chips, distributing as evenly as possible. Sprinkle with half the crumbled queso fresco. Repeat with remaining chips, queso dip, beans and crumbled queso fresco. Bake 5-8 minutes until crumbled queso fresco softens and queso dip is creamy.

Remove from oven then drizzle with crema Mexicana and scatter pork chorizo over top. Garnish with sliced jalapenos, radishes and fresh cilantro. Serve with guacamole and salsa.

Toffee Almond Chocolate Popcorn

• 4 cups popped popcorn

• 3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds, divided

• 6 tablespoons toffee bits, divided

• 6 ounces milk chocolate, melted

• 1 ounce dark chocolate, melted

In large bowl, toss popcorn, 1/2 cup almonds and 4 tablespoons toffee bits. Drizzle with melted milk chocolate; toss until well coated.

Transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with dark chocolate; sprinkle with remaining almonds and toffee bits. Refrigerate about 30 minutes, or until set; break into clusters.

Substitution: Use dark chocolate for milk chocolate, if preferred.

