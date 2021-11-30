James Daniels

James “Jimmy” Everett Daniels, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Daniels.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home.

Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.