‘Nutcracker’ scheduled for Dec. 3 in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Ashland Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” takes to the Paramount Arts Center stage on Friday in grand affair.

A full orchestra, the Ashland Youth Ballet Orchestra, accompanies the group for two full length shows; a school show at 9:30 a.m. and a public show at 7 p.m.

The AYB welcomes guest artist Llonnis Del Toro from Kentucky Ballet Theatre back to Ashland and the Paramount stage for another season. Rounding out the production side of the show will be the unveiling of new professionally constructed costuming for the Waltz of Snowflakes and the Waltz of the Flowers and several solo roles. The dancers, aged 6-18, are eager to bring this masterpiece to stage.

The Ashland Youth Ballet serves the Ashland and surrounding communities through its productions and outreach performances and appearances at schools and civic events. It maintains high quality production through a various fundraisers, which have also become community events.

This year’s events include a performance at the Ashland Festival of Trees at 1 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 28.

This season, the company joins the Portsmouth Youth Ballet for their first holiday show at the Vern Riffe Center in Portsmouth, Ohio on Dec. 17 and 18; and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for a collaborative holiday show on Monday, Dec. 20.

Tickets are on sale for “The Nutcracker” through the Paramount Arts Center Box Office at 606-324-3175 or online.

To book your school for the school show or to learn more about the company, please email ayb@ashlandyouthballet.org.