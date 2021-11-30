Second job fair at ACTC sees growth in employers, students attending

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), in partnership with the Ashland Alliance, held a job fair for current ACTC students and alumni earlier this month.

Attending the Nov. 12 job fair were 27 employers with a total of 60 company representatives. There were 112 students, representing many different programs, who participated. This number included alumni and graduating students seeking employment and current students seeking employment or internship opportunities.

These numbers are up from the first job fair held last spring, which saw 20 employers with a total of 36 company representatives, as well as 70 students/alumni.

“Ashland Community and Technical College is filled with bright and motivated students eager to enter the workforce. Our department and the Ashland Alliance wanted to co-host a Job & Internship Fair this semester to provide students and alumni with access to a variety of employers and educate them on how to network, explore career opportunities and conduct their job search,” said Ashley Vanderpool, director of Career Services.

She added, “This event is also a valuable opportunity for employers to increase their brand awareness around our college and provide them access to high-quality job candidates.”

Employers who attended included Kentucky Career Center/FIVCO Area Development District, United Association of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 248, Pathways, Inc., Huntington Electrical JATC, Cintas, Hotwork-USA LLC, Thermal Solutions, Inc., General Mills, Kentucky State Police, Vertiv, Valero Renewables, National Guard, Nesco Resource, Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc., Tech Medical, Inc., Ramey-Estep/Re-group, Engineered Profiles, D&S Community Services, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, Eagle Addcar Mining- Ashland, KY, Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Wieland, FirstLight Home Care of Eastern Kentucky, Bimbo Bakeries, Coast Personnel Services, Kentucky Department of Corrections- Probation and Parole and Kelly Services.

Career Services is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

For more information, email as_careerservices@kctcs.edu or call 326-2231.