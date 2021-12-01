Christmas on Vernon set for Saturday

Once again, downtown Ironton will be host to a vendor fair.

Christmas on Vernon is set to take place from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Valerie Freeman, owner of Treasures from the Valley, said.

Her shop has organized the event with Cardinal Wishes, also located on Vernon Street.

The street will be closed for the evening, with vendors, food, entertainment and holiday lights planned.

The two shops also host Spring on Vernon and Pumpkins on Vernon among their season activities.