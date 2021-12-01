Dianne Clement

Dianne Clement, 73, of Findlay, died on Nov. 29, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph “Gene” Clement.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

A funeral service will also be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the Clement family condolences, visit www.philipsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY. Direct link is https://www.etix.com/ticket/ds/1020/dianne-clement-memorial-donations.jsp or go to www.paramountartscenter.com