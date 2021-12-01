James Daniels

James Everett Daniels, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Phillips Daniels.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family is wishing for visitors to wear masks.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.