Lady Tigers use shutdown defense to top Gallipolis

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ offense might have gotten a B-minus grade, but the defense got an A-plus.

Ironton used a stingy defense that limited the Gallipolis Blue Angels to only 12 points over the first three quarter as the Lady Tigers posted a 42-27 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

Isabell Morgan hit a trey and had 5 points while Chasity Cecil scored 4 points to give Ironton a 12-4 first quarter lead.

The duo went back to work in the second quarter as Morgan drained two more triples for 6 points, Cecil cored 4 and Evan Williams added 3 points as the lead grew to 27-9 at the half.

The Ironton offense went quiet in the third quarter with just 6 points as Williams hit a 3-pointer and a foul shot and Mary Lackey had a basket.

But the defense held Gallipolis to only a 3-poiner by Regan Wilcoxon and it was 33-12.

In the fourth quarter, Morgan went 2-for-2 at the line and had 4 points while Kirsten Williams hit a big 3-pointer to offset 6 points by Chanee Cremeens whose total included a 3-pointer.

Morgan led all scorers with 12 points. Evan Williams and Cecil scored 8 points each.

Cremeens topped Gallipolis with 10 points.

On Thursday, Ironton will host Rock Hill while Gallipolis goes to Coal Grove.

Gallipolis 4 5 3 13 = 27

Ironton 12 15 6 9 = 42

GALLIPOLIS (2-2, 1-1): Chanee Cremeens 3 1 1-2 10, Asia Griffin 0 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Hout 0 0 00 0, Regan Wilcoxon 0 2 0-0 6, Preslee Reed 0 0 0-2 0, Emma Hammons 1 0 4-4 6, Colbie Nida 0 0 0-0 0, Callie Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Kenya Peck 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 5 4 5-10 27. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (2-0, 1-0): Peyton Deer 1 0 0-0 2, Alba Gonzalez 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 1 1 3-6 8, Teegan Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0, Mary Lackey 2 0 0-0 4, Chasity Cecil 4 0 0-0 8, Kirsten Williams 1 1 0-0 5, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kaegen Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 2 3 2-2 12, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0, Sara Bowen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5 5-8 42. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.