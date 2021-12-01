EDITORIAL: Ready for the future

Last week marked five years since the opening of the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge connecting Ironton with Russell.

Construction crews finished a major addition adjacent to the bridge this year.

Now, not only do Ironton and Russell have a modern bridge, but, on the Kentucky side a new viaduct has opened, connecting Russell with U.S. 23.

This completion marks a long-term effort to replace old infrastructure in the area and better connects the region.

Planning and construction for these projects took many years, outlasting multiple mayors on both sides of the river.

Lawmakers at the national level spent the better part of this year debating and then passing a bill to replace aging infrastructure across the nation.

This is a need in many cities across the nation and we hope that funds that come forward are put to good use addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, here at home, we have been fortunate to already have a major upgrade completed, even without the legislation, and we are grateful for the vision of those who made it possible.

We would like to thank all officials, at the state and local level, as well as those from the from the Ohio Department of Transportations and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractors who worked on both the bridge and viaduct.

It is through their work that the area will be prepared for tomorrow’s transporation needs.