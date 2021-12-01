Paul Townsend

Jan. 4, 1939 – Nov. 27, 2021

Paul E. Townsend, of Wallkill, New York, formerly of Kitts Hill, the son of the late Emerson and Edna (Jenkins) Townsend, of Kitts Hill, died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul David; a sister, Minnie Mae Kemper; and a brother, Jimmy Allen.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine; three daughters, Donna, Linda, Sharon, and their families; a brother, John, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; and a sister, Wanda Hardy, of Kitts Hill.

All services will be held in New York on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.