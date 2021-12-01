Property transfers- 11/10/2021
Published 11:25 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021
• Amanda Parsons and Matthew R. Parsons to Andy Marcum and Mamie Malinda Marcum, Coal Grove, $95,000
• Susan R. Blatt to Heather Danielle Smith and Patrick Stron Smith, Proctorville, $216,000
• Ryan E. Massie and Robin D. Massie to Jeffrey S. Dial II and Taylor E. Dial, Willow Wood, $224,000
• Casey E. Kerns Estate to Thomas Jones and Sherry Jones, Chesapeake, $18,000
• Riley Development Company Inc. to Frank W. Cuda and Mary J. Cuda, Proctorville, $249,900
• Adam P. Hock and Marisa J. Hock to Michael E. Viglianco, South Point, $259,000
• Kevin M. Hankins and Rachel J. Hankins to Stephen G. and Kimberly Gracey, Scottown, $199,900
• Tammy Collins to Matthew E. Hale, Ironton, $77,777
• Kierra McDaniel and Courtney Kerns to Thomas F. Martin and Andre C. Martin, South Point, $30,000
• Luanne Bartram to 2704 North Second Street LLC, Ironton, $30,000
• Larry Gene Walls Sr. to Joshua Matthew Loxley Ferguson, Proctorville, $25,000
• Fred P. AKA Fred Preston Farkley Jr. and Cynthia K. aka Cynthia Kay Farley to Devan R. Farley, Fayette, $135,000
• Allen Georgianne L. Life Est to Anna Ruth and Michael Ray Malone, Ironton, $25,000
• Christopher Parsons et al to Village Professionals LLC, Proctorville, $120,000
• Dag Construction Group LLC to Brett A. and Diana L. Holbrook, Proctorville, $471,000
• Harry Lester Rice Jr. and Donna Yvonne Rice to Jeff Allen Voll and Rhonda Voll, Crown City, $81,000
• Kierra McDaniel and Courtney Kerns to Olivia Jones, Chesapeake, $40,000
• Linda Darlene Hunt to Bradley A. Cains, Proctorville, $276,000
• Larry J. Williams and Paul H. Mann to Paul H. Mann and Mary Mann, Ironton, $5,000
• Larry D. Lawrence and Peggy S. Lawrence to Jason Simpson, South Point, $17,600
• Sunny Hogsett, Tonya Daniels and Christopher Daniels to Sharon and Kyle Kersey, South Point, $165,000
• Justin R. Blume, Executor of the Estate of Virginia Whitt Finch to David A. Bennett and Sabrina G. Watson, Union, $75,000
• Adams Development Limited to 413 Solida LLC, South Point, $245,000
• Johnny Mack Brown and Sandra Williams to William R. and Lisa Brown, Ironton, $30,000
• Donna Collins to Kenneth D. Bone, 4th Ward, $50,000
• Rhonda Ramsey to Billy J. Elkins, Ironton, $32,000
• Rita Townsend and Michael Shafer to Stephen R. Saunders, Ironton, $138,000
• Matthew R. Frazer and Jamie Elizabeth Frazer to Eugene R. Bowden and Lorain L. Bowden, Ironton, $85,000
• Michael Hosey aka Michael W. Hosey to Darrick Knapp and Erin Ruth Knapp, Proctorville, $365,000
• Dalmas O. Cavins and Changley R. Cavins to Denny Kiser and Roberta Faye Kiser, Proctorville, $189,900
• ACS Investment Properties LLC to Nicholas A. Freeman and Megan L. Freeman, Kitts Hill, $215,007
• William Randall Brown and Sandra Williams to Johnny Mack Brown and Dana Brown, 4th Ward, $43,000
• Nathaniel R. Jones to Rusty Marcum and Bertha C. Marcum, Chesapeake, $150,000
• Gregory A. Howard Jr. and Ashley L. Black to Todd Jenkins and Chanda Jenkins, South Point, $365,000
• Charles E. Short to Kenny Short and Shannon Short, Mason, $84,000
• Jacqueline Cavil Walker and Janet Lynn Jones to Carolyn Irene Jenkins, Ironton, $116,500
• Kris Dawley, Successor Trustee of the Frances E. Roslovic Trust to N. Roslovic Inc., Pedro, $352,000
• Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Michael and Bethany Fouch, Kitts Hill, $335,000
• Connie Blevins, Exec Est. of Jimmie Lee Aliff to Debbie Smith, Chesapeake, $135,000
• Denise Coleman to Martin L. and Gloria J. Webb, South Point, $120,000
• Robert and Mary Jo Ackerman to The Fuller Center for Housing – Ashland – Ironton Inc, Ironton, $3,250