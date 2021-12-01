Property Transfers-11/27/2021

• Daniel F. Day and Virginia I. Day to Tyler Staton and Amanda Staton, Ironton, $139,000

• Wesley W. and Teresa Moore and Molly E. and Phillip Snowden to SkyOx, LLC, Ironton, $26,000

• Jordan W. Killeen and Monya T. Killeen to Kaitlyn King- Moore and William Moore, Ironton, $121,900

• Teresa R. Lowry to JES Direct, LLC, South Point, $118,000

• Pamela Mullins to Larry Collins and Kathryn Collins, Chesapeake, $228,000

• Steven Lynn Neal and Julie Ann Neal, Terry Mack Neal and Thalia Maletha Neal and Debra Jean Dunfee and Richard Dunfee to Mary A. Johnson and Steve W. Johnson, Proctorville, $55,500

• Jennifer S. Patton and Kyle L. Patton to Nathan E. Hall and Crystal Gale Hall, Proctorville, $287,000

• Benjamin Keeney aka Benjamin D. Keeney and Laura Keeney to Steven Johnson Jr. and Meredith Johnson, Proctorville, $75,000

• Joshua Roach and Sarah L. Roach to Dustin S. McCarty, Kitts Hill, $147,000

• Ann Marie Roa and Ricardo Roa to James Henry Clagg III and Raymond Michael Blevins, South Point, $198,000

• Lisa M. Patrick fka Lisa M. Brown and Christopher Patric to Sierra N. Nance and Michael A. Nance, South Point, $90,000

• Riley Development Company to Eric D. Salyers and Dreama M. Salyers, Proctorville, $50,000

• William L. and Angela Smith to A1 Properties of Ohio, LLC, South Point, $15,000

• McSweeney’s Mill and Mine Service LLC to James Todd Godfrey, Chesapeake, $1,500

• Ronald L. Malone to Ralph Donald Malone, Kitts Hill, $18,000

• April Drake to Bobby Mitchell, Union, $10,000

• Mark A. Jerasonek AKA Mark P. Jerasonek and Kathy D. Jerasonek to Tammy Bailey and Arnold Keith Bailey, South Point, $390,000

• Gerald Bennett Jr. to Austin Wilds, Elizabeth, $40,000

• Angela Dawn Large to John C. Large, Kitts Hill, $42,000

• Jacqueline S. Roush to John C. Large, Ironton, $55,000

• George Blevins to Casey Goodrich, Pedro, $7,000

• John M. Sheppard and Donna K. Sheppard to Taylor N. Hacker, Ironton, $158,000

• Kimberly Ann Weber aka Kimberly A. Weber to Richard J. McMillian and Ashley McMillian, Perry, $12,600

• Walter E. Kleinman and Marci Kleinman to Tyrhome Davis, Ironton, $30,000

• Amanda MacArthur FKA Amanda Hamilton and Jory MacArthur to Valarie D. Harvey, South Point, $117,000

• House Menders, LLC to Bryan Hopper and Morgan Hopper, Ironton, $285,000

• Jerry E. Rowe and Michelle Pancake to Dennis and Lorrie Kingery, Elizabeth, $10,500

• Cassie L. Blevins (Life Est) to Jesse Blevins (Rem), South Point, $75,380

• The Unknown Heirs or Real Estate Beneficiaries of Robert S. Nunley, deceased and The Unknown Heirs or Real Estate Bene ciaries of Lavay Nunley, deceased, by PSO to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Argent Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certi cates, Series 2008-W5, Ironton, $39,933