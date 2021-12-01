Property Transfers- 10/30/2021
Published 11:27 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Edith Daniels to Thomas E. Schwab, Ironton, $73,400
- Tonya A. Grieco to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Proctorville, $39,486
• Brent E. Thompson and Rebecca R. Thompson to James Harris, Upper Rock Hill, $15,000
- John Douglas Akers and Deana Akers to Jacob C. Graybeal, Willow Wood, $133,500
- Ralph Justice to EJTR, LTD., Upper Rock Hill, $3,500
- Paula Ann Kinney, Angelina V. Roberts, Destiny Nicole Erwin (PSO) to Bradley Cantrell, South Point, $19,360
- Rayshea L. Taylor (Private Selling Of cer Shaughn T. Daily) to David Ashworth, South Point, $17,077
- Brian Ray Salmons to Lester G. Milk and Ryan S. Milk, Lawrence Township, $50,000
- Aaron Kent Gibson II and Chrsty Lynn Gibson and Yvetta Gibson to Dylan M. Rutt and Rachel L. Rutt, South Point, $100,000
- Aaron Kent Gibson II and Christy Lynn Gibson and Yvetta Gibson to Dylan M. Rutt and Rachel L. Rutt, South Point, $50,000
- Jason Runyon and Tawnya Runyon to Vanessa Mathieu and Brent Sierer, Ironton, $220,000
- Anita Sue Malone to Robert E. Malone, Ironton, $38,000
- Joseph M. Newell and Cathy A. Newell to Charles McKenzie and Kim Latella, Patriot, $346,000
- Jerry L. Perry and Stacy L. Perry to Charles E. Philabaun Jr. and Frances L. Philabaun, South Point, $239,800
- Ehren Lowers and Amanda Lowers to Norma Nell Clark, Chesapeake, $171,500
- Judith A. Lozier to Frances Barker and Bert Barker, South Point, $70,000
- Lisa Beard Cooke to MAC Direct LLC, Kitts Hill, $23,000
- Franklin Ferris and Delilah Amber Ferris to James T. Michels and Teka Blake, Chesapeake, $162,000
- John K. Sr. and Mary J. Thomas to Fred and Cynthia Farley, Union Township, $80,000
- Heath A. Steele to Joseph Earl Randolph and Amanda Sue Randolph, Ironton, $100,000
- Lucrecia Bench to Shawn Cremeans, Proctorville, $113,000
- Warren Blair and Christal Marie Smith to Cody Crawford, Ironton, $119,900
- Randy A. Greathouse and Barbara J. Greathouse to Darrell Austin Mathew Ruggles and McKenzie P. Thompson, South Point, $100,000
- Sky Ox LLC to Ironton- Lawrence County Area CAO, Ironton, $117,000
- Jeffrey A. and Tammy L. Blofeld to Victor Gorby, Proctorville, $165,000
- Michael B. Crowe to Caleb Drew Heffner and Jerry Rowe, Ironton, $150,000
- Kevin Douglas Tiller and Alicia Tiller to Marissa Tiller Ball, Proctorville, $50,000
- William R. Thomas to Timothy F. Thomas, Ironton, $41,803
- James W. Thomas to Timothy F. Thomas, Ironton, $41,803
- MVB Bank Inc. to
Owens Properties LLC, Chesapeake, $130,000
- Karen S. Cox to Mark A. Aliff Jr. and Jennifer L. Aliff, Pedro, $46,230
- C.B. Hall to Dustin McClung, Elizabeth Township, $1,800
- Alvin Lewis to Amy Slone, Windsor Township, $8,000
- Kenneth T. Donahoe and Dereka Donahoe to Michael E. Donahoe and Diana L. Donahoe, Willow Wood, $7,240
- Jani Hayes Barr, Administrator to Rosalene Hayes, Rome Township, $3,000
- Larry Bare and Sherry Louise Bare and Valerie Leighty and Thomas Leighty to Melvin Christian and Barbara A. Christian, South Point, $225,000
- Bonnie F. Hileman to Mark Adkins and Juliana Marie Adkins, South Point, $176,000
- Estate of Casey E. Kerns (by Courtney Kerns and Kierra McDaniel, Co-Administrators) to 5K Rentals, LLC, Chesapeake, $77,000
- James E. and Teresa Jane Rudmann to Carlos E. Leep and Crystal G. Leep, Ironton, $50,000
- Lisa M. Jenkins, Paul Jenkins, Christi C. Jenkins and Edward Jenkins to James Daniel Ray Barnett, Coal Grove, $73,000
- U.S. Bank National Association to Freddie L. Hayes Jr., Danny Holschuh and Dustin Holschuh, South Point, $130,000
- Justin D. Lavender and Krista D. Lavender to Joseph V. Patterson and Brittany D. Patterson, Ironton, $175,000
- Brandon C. B. Doyle and Emily Doyle to Rebecca L. Lesler, Ironton, $113,000
- Robert L. Morgan, et al. to Rosalee Justice and James Lueders, Kitts Hill, $167,500
- Abundant Life Fellowship Ministries of Ashland, Inc. to Starr Events, Inc., South Point, $62,000
- Danny J. Bowman and Kathy A. Bowman to David A. Campbell Jr. and Jamie
Nicole Campbell, South Point, $246,500
- William K. Adkins Jr. and Kelli L. Adkins to David Mullins and Alexis Mullins, Proctorville, $270,000
- David Childers and Vicki Childers and Cloyd Michael Childers and Patricia C. Childers to Danny Bowman and Kathy Bowman, South Point, $150,500
- Nicholas Matheny and Natalie Matheny to Timothy Lauder and Beverly Price, Proctorville, $265,000
- Marion E. Thackston to Zachary Lee Pemberton, Proctorville, $365,900
- Michael Banks and Tammy Banks to Travis C. Clay and Erin P. Johnson, Chesapeake, $175,000
- Reba R. Givens to Terry A. Dalton and Cheryl A. Dalton, Pedro $21,000.