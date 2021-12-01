Redmen get running as they stop Flyers late rally

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Rock Hill Redmen were cruising along and then took their foot off the gas, so the St. Joseph Flyers took advantage as they began to rev their engine.

But Owen Hankins was able to create a speed bump with some clutch foul shooting as the Redmen beat the Flyers 59-50 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

Rock Hill took a 19-10 first quarter lead as Brayden Adams turned into the basketball version of Kyle Busch and raced his way to 13 points.

Drew Brown scored 8 of the Flyers 10 points in the quarter.

The Redmen got 4 points from Hankins, a 3-pointer from Noah Doddridge and a basket by Deven Long in the second quarter as the offense cooled off with just 9 points.

Michael Mahlmeister and Kia Coleman had 4 points each in the second quarter to pace the Flyers who cut the deficit to 28-22 at the break.

Rock Hill got rolling again in the third quarter as five different players scored. Lane Smith had 5 points, Hankins scored 4 and Long hit a triple to open up a 45-31 lead.

Elijah Rowe knocked down a triple and made two foul shots as he had 5 of St. Joseph’s 9 points in the quarter.

But the Flyers made a comeback bid in the fourth quarter as Rowe hit a pair of treys and went 2-for-2 at the line, Brown nailed a triple, Zachary Johnson was 4-for-4 at the line and Coleman had 4 points and also made two free throws.

Rock Hill was able to convert 10-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter with Hankins coming up clutch by making 5-of-6 down the stretch to preserve the win.

The Redmen were 15-of-27 from the line for the game.

The Flyers were 8-of-8 at the line in the fourth quarter and 14-of-15 for the game.

Adams led all scorers with 21 points with Hankins scored 13 and Doddridge adding 9.

Rowe topped the Flyers with 15 points, Brown scored 13 and Coleman added 10.

The Flyers entertain Symmes Valley on Friday while Rock Hill visits Green on Saturday.

Rock Hill 19 9 17 14 = 59

St. Joseph 10 12 9 19 = 50

ROCK HILL (1-0): Noah Doddridge 1 1 4-6 9, Owen Hankins 3 0 7-8 13, Brayden Adams 9 0 3-6 21, Deven Long 1 1 0-0 5, Victor Day 0 0 0-2 0, Brayden Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Lane Smith 3 0 1-5 7. Totals: 19 2 15-27 59. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Smith.

ST. JOSEPH (0-1): Aiden Debord 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Rowe 1 3 4-4 15, Dru Canter 0 0 0-0 0, Kia Coleman 4 0 2-2 10, Zachary Johnson 1 0 4-4 6, Drew Brown 4 1 2-2 13, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-1 0, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 12 4 14-15 50. Fouls; 20. Fouled: Johnson.