Reid scores 26 to lead Lady Trojans by Lady Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — When the Portsmouth Lady Trojans read their starting lineup, they have to “Reid” the name Daysha.

Daysha Reid scored 26 points to lead the Lady Trojans to a 47-40 win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Reid hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Nia Trinidad and Amya Carr both hit 3-pointers as Portsmouth took a 17-12 first quarter lead.

Camille Hall knocked down a triple and scored 7 points for the Lady Pointers.

The Lady Trojans extended the lead to 29-20 at the half as Reid hit two more triples and had 8 points while Emily Chatham had 4 points.

Sarah Mitchell scored 6 points and Camille Hall had a basket to account for the Lady Pointers total.

Carr hit two more 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Daysha Reid hit a trey and scored 5 points as Portsmouth pulled ahead 43-30. Hall had a 3-pointer and scored 5 of the Lady Pointers 10 points in the quarter.

South Point held Portsmouth to just 4 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Trojans 10-4 as Mitchel had 5 points and Hall hit a 3-pointer, but the comeback fell short.

Hall led South Point (0-2, 0-1) with 17 points with Mitchell netting 13.

Carr added 11 points to the win.

On Thursday, South Point will host Fairland and Portsmouth visits Chesapeake.

South Point 12 8 10 10 = 40

Portsmouth 17 12 14 4 = 47

SOUTH POINT (0-2, 0-1): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 4 3 0-1 17, Sarah Mitchell 6 0 1-2 13, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 2 0 1-2 5, Saratine Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 3 3-7 40. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Bruton.

PORTSMOUTH (2-1, 1-0): Emily Cheatham 3 0 1-3 7, Nia Trinidad 0 1 0-3 3, Daysha Reid 2 6 4-5 26, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, Syd Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Amya Carr 1 3 0-1 11. Totals: 5 10 5-13 47. Fouls: 11. Fouled out; None.