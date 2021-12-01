Sandra Rowe

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Rowe, 76, of Ironton, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard “Squint” Rowe.

Funeral services will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Jason Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Hecla Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.