Spreading holiday joy

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Heath Harrison

Students from the Yvonne DeKay School of Dance perform in the Ironton Christmas Parade.

The arrival of Santa Claus wrapped up the Ironton Christmas Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Ironton Christmas Parade brings spectators and cheer to downtown

Children receive candy from those walking the route at the Ironton Christmas Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Spectators lined downtown sidewalks in the cold on Monday, waiting on Santa and others to arrive.

The Ironton Christmas Parade, organized by the Ironton Lions Club took place, featuring the Ironton High School band, performing Christmas songs, as well as local businesses, first responders and others.

Children collected candy from those who passed them and they awaited the finale of Santa, arriving behind reindeer from the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo.

Altogether, about 400 people marched or rode in the parade this year, Lou Pyles, of the Lions Club, said.

Pyles said the Lions took over organizing the parade in 2003, picking up from the Ironton Business Association, which had done it for decades before, after that group prepared to disband.

The Ironton High School Million Dollar Band performs in the Christmas parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

“I think it went great this year,” Pyles said of the event. “A lot of kids came out to watch. Our mission is to spread joy and I think we did that.”

Pyles said the following awards were given out to participants in the parade:

• Santa Claus – Harbor Health Care

• Jingle Bell – Shake Shoppe and Be Hope Church

• Snowflake – Texas Roadhouse.

The Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes vehicle rides in the Ironton Christmas Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

More News

GALLERY: Training for fun

Three arrested for theft from storage unit

EDITORIAL: Ready for the future

Christmas on Vernon set for Saturday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree in your home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...