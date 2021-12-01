Spreading holiday joy

Ironton Christmas Parade brings spectators and cheer to downtown

Spectators lined downtown sidewalks in the cold on Monday, waiting on Santa and others to arrive.

The Ironton Christmas Parade, organized by the Ironton Lions Club took place, featuring the Ironton High School band, performing Christmas songs, as well as local businesses, first responders and others.

Children collected candy from those who passed them and they awaited the finale of Santa, arriving behind reindeer from the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo.

Altogether, about 400 people marched or rode in the parade this year, Lou Pyles, of the Lions Club, said.

Pyles said the Lions took over organizing the parade in 2003, picking up from the Ironton Business Association, which had done it for decades before, after that group prepared to disband.

“I think it went great this year,” Pyles said of the event. “A lot of kids came out to watch. Our mission is to spread joy and I think we did that.”

Pyles said the following awards were given out to participants in the parade:

• Santa Claus – Harbor Health Care

• Jingle Bell – Shake Shoppe and Be Hope Church

• Snowflake – Texas Roadhouse.