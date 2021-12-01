Vikings use offensive explosion to top Raiders

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD ¬— Going 3-for-4 in baseball is pretty good. The Symmes Valley Vikings proved going 3-for-4 in basketball isn’t too bad, either.

The Vikings scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarters as they rolled past the River Valley Raiders 76-47 on Tuesday in their season opener.

Brayden Webb scored a game-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures for the Vikings. Webb also had 13 rebounds.

Levi Best hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Dilen Caldwell had 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and Grayson Walsh added 10 points in the offensive output.

Caden Brammer didn’t score but had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Kade Alderman and Mason Rhodes accounted for most of the River Valley offense. Alderson had 19 points and Rhodes scored 18.

Caldwell knocked down three 3-pointers to ignite the first quarter offense. Best also had a 3-pointer and scored 7 points as the Vikings took a 20-10 lead.

Rhodes hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for River Valley (1-1).

Rhodes had another 3-pointer and scored 6 points while Alderman scored 4 points as River Valley cut the deficit to 28-22 at the half.

Webb scored 5 points and Eli Patterson 3 to account for all of the Vikings’ scoring in the quarter.

Symmes Valley came out in the second half in high gear by outscoring the Raiders 26-11 to open up a 54-33 cushion.

Webb had 8 points, Best 7 as he hit a pair of 3-pointers and Walsh scored 8 of his 10 points.

Alderman and Rhodes combined to score all 11 of the Raiders’ points in the quarter.

The Vikings continued their offensive surge in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Raiders 22-12.

Caldwell made two more triples, Webb had 6 points while Best and Patterson got 4 each.

Alderman scored 5 points and Kaden Thornton hit a triple in the quarter for the Raiders.

The Vikings visit St. Joseph on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

River Valley 10 12 11 12 = 47

Sym. Valley 20 8 26 22 = 76

RIVER VALLEY (1-1): Jance Lambert 2 0 1-1 5, Levi Green 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Schultz 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Garnes 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton McGuire 0 0 0-0 0, Caunnor Clay 0 0 2-4 2, Kaden Thornton 0 1 0-0 3, Kade Alderman 8 0 3-4 19, Mason Rhodes 3 2 3-4 18, Gary Trsuance 0 0 0-0 0, Braden McGuire 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4 9-12 47.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-0): Caden Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Patterson 1 0 0-0 2, Dilen Caldwell 0 5 0-0 15, Brayden Webb 8 0 5-10 21, Aleck Beckett 0 0 00 0, Levi Best 5 3 0-0 19, Josh Saunders 1 0 0-0 2, Braden Corn 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Strow 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Patterson 3 0 1-1 7, Grayson Walsh 4 0 2-4 10. Totals: 30-60 8-15 76. 3-pt goals: 8-21. Rebounds: 16-O, 20-D = 36 (Webb 13, Brammer 7). Assists: 9 (Brammer 4, Best 3). Steals: 9 (Best 2, Brammer 2, Saunders 2. Turnovers: 14. Blocked shots: 1 (Ethan Patterson). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.