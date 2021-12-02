Ford Delawder

Ford Delawder

Ford Delawder, 90, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Ayden Health Care of Jackson, Jackson.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at CM Cemetery, E. Main Street and Moriah Road, Oak Hill, with Rev. Leon Dalton officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Delawder family with arrangements.

