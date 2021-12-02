Man charged with vehicular homicide

Wilson faces eight counts in drunk driving accident

A 20-year-old Ironton man has been indicted by the Lawrence County grand jury on several charges from a traffic accident including aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault from a Sept. 12 collision.

Seth Wilson, 1613 Back Road, Ironton, was driving while intoxicated on State Route 522 in Decatur Township when his car went off the road and one passenger was killed and another seriously injured.

He is charged with second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide and third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of Gary Smith, fourth-degree felony vehicular assault and third-degree felony vehicular assault for the serious injuries to Michael Wilson, third-degree felony and fifth-degree felony failure to stop after an accident, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it.

No hearing dates have been set yet.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Don E. Pike Jr., 43, South Point, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Tavares D. Pickett, 27, Circleville, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Christina M. Williamson, 42, Ironton, fifth-degree felony theft, first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Albert Q. Rucker, 30, Wilmington, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation.

• Emory Scott Burke, 41, Ironton, fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony theft, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Thomas E. Humphrey Jr., 22, Gallipolis, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor furnishing false information to an officer.

• Kenneth Huninghake Jr., 27, South Point, fourth-degree felony grand theft of an automobile.

• Joseph A. Board, 28, Huntington, West Virginia, two counts of fifth-degree felony theft from a person in a protected class and fourth-degree felony grand theft of an automobile.

• Christina D. Nease, 42, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

• Rachel J. Dailey, 36, St. Albans, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ryan N. Williams, 38, Chillicothe, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Nikki Lewis, 43, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jerry L. Mays, 53, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Karen N. Neff, 37, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Beverly Jean Johnson, 41, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl-related compound.

• Joseph C. Ghent, 35, Kenova, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree trafficking in drugs.

• Brandy L. Forbes, 45, Lancaster, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robbie J. Leibee, 55, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Nicholas S. Christian, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin and first-degree misdemeanor endangering children.