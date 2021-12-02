Nancy Hern

Nancy Hern

Nancy Hall Hern, 77, of Coal Grove, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

