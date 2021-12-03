Area baseball coaches toy drive deadline Wednesday

It’s that time of year. The baseball coaches in Lawrence County are conducting their annual toy drive for the less fortunate kids in the area.

We ask that toys are new and unwrapped. Toys are for ages up to 14.

Anyone who would like to help, please contact your local high school head baseball coach and they will arrange the drop off or pick up.

Any further questions, please contact St. Joseph head coach Greg Bryant through Facebook or call 740-479-1713. The coaches ask that all donations to be turned in by December 8.

This time of year there are a lot of people needing assistance for making sure their children have a good Christmas. Any donation is greatly appreciated.