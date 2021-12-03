Delmer Kerns

Published 2:32 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Obituaries

Delmer Kerns

Delmer Kerns, 60, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, De. 1, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Edith (Hall) Kerns.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Andy Ramey officiating.

Burial will follow in Kerns Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Paul Porter Park has new Christmas light displays

Michael Mearan

Engineered Profiles to expand into Lawrence County

Terri Swindler

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree in your home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...