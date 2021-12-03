Delmer Kerns
Published 2:32 pm Friday, December 3, 2021
Delmer Kerns, 60, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, De. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Edith (Hall) Kerns.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Andy Ramey officiating.
Burial will follow in Kerns Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
