Hicks scores 23 to key Lady Hornets rout

Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Hicks was hot.

Abbey Hicks made all five of her shots in the first quarter including four 3-pointers as she went on to score 23 points and lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to a 60-27 rout of the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Hicks led three players in double figures as Kelsey Fraley scored 11 points — she made two 3-pointers — and Kaleigh Murphy had 10.

Kenya Peck scored 9 for Gallipolis (1-3, 0-2).

Coal Grove jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead as Hicks scored 14 points and Fraley hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Hicks had 6 points in the second quarter with two coming at the foul line. Murphy added 4 points as she was 2-for-2 on free throws.

Preslee Reed and Peck had 4 points each in the quarter for Gallipolis.

Neither team did much offensively in the third quarter as Coal Grove got 3–pointers from Fraley and Hicks to go ahead 47-24.

Six different players scored in the fourth quarter with Rylee Harmon scoring 4 points for Coal Grove.

Gallipolis managed just 3 points in each the third and fourth quarters.

On Saturday, Coal Grove travels to Portsmouth West at noon for a varsity-only game while Gallipolis hosts Pt. Pleasant.

On Monday, the Lady Hornets will host Rock Hill and Gallipolis entertains South Point.

Gallipolis 8 13 3 3 = 27

Coal Grove 23 15 9 13 = 60

GALLIPOLILS (1-3, 0-2): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 2-4 4, Asia Griffin 1 0 0-0 2, Regan Wilcoxon 1 0 0-2 2, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-2 0, Callie Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Preslee Reed 3 0 0-3 6, Emma Hammons 1 0 2-5 4, Kenya Peck 4 0 1-2 9. Totals: 11-42 5-18 27. Fouls: 17. Fouled out : None.

COAL GROVE (3-1, 0-2): Kelsey Fraley 2 2 1-2 11, Elli Holmes 1 0 2-7 4, Kinsey Keeney 2 0 0-2 4, Katie Deeds 0 0 1-2 1, Alivia Noel 1 0 0-2 2, Kaleigh Murphy 4 0 2-2 10, Carly Robinson 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Hicks 3 5 2-2 23, Rylee Harmon 2 0 0-0 4, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22-55 9-19 60. 3pt-goals: Hicks 5, Fraley 2). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Keaton.