Lady Dragons hold off late South Point rally

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — If you build it big enough, they won’t be able to come back.

The Fairland Lady Dragons built an 18-point first quarter lead and then topped the South Point Lady Pointers 58-47 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Bree Allen helped build the lead and Kylee Bruce added the retaining wall in the second half to key the win for Fairland (2-1, 2-0).

Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Tomi Hinkle made a pair of triples and it was 21-3 in the first quarter.

South Point (0-3, 0-2) began to make a comeback in the second quarter as Camille Hall scored 6 points while Sarah Mitchell and Karmen Bruton scored 5 points each to cut the deficit to 34-20 at the half.

Each team scored 8 points in the third quarter and it was 42-28, but the Lady Pointers began coming back again in the fourth quarter.

Emma Saddler hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 7 of her 9 points, Bruton and Hall had 5 points each including 3-pointers as the Lady Pointers outscored Fairland 19-16, but it proved too little, too late.

Allen finished with 19 points and Bruce scored 16l with Reece Barnitz adding 11.

Mitchell scored 14 points, Bruton had 12 and Hall added 11 for South Point.

Fairland visits North Adams on Saturday and host Portsmouth on Monday.

South Point entertains Gallipolis on Monday.

Fairland 21 13 8 16 = 58

South Point 3 17 8 19 = 47

FAIRLAND (2-1, 2-0): Reece Barnitz 0 3 1-3 10, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 3 3 4-5 19, Tomi Hinkle 1 23 0-0 8, Kamryn Barnitz 0 1 2-3 5, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 8 0 0-2 16. Totals: 12 9 7-13 58. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (0-3, 0-2): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 4 1 3-4 11, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 4 1 3-4 14, Emma Saddler 1 2 1-2 9, Keona Hopkins 0 0 1-2 1, Kamryn Bruton 1 2 4-6 12, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6 9-16 47. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.