Lady Titans down short-handed Lady Vikings

WILLOW WOOD — Missing leading scorer and rebounder Desiree Simpson hurts the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

Missing her for Southern Ohio Conference favorite Portsmouth Notre Dame is even more painful.

The Lady Vikings were missing Simpson due to quarantine in a 56-27 loss on Thursday.

The Lady Titans hit 10 3-point goals to trigger the win.

“The girls played hard. Notre Dame’s size caused us problems and they shot the ball well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

Annie Dettwiller scored 11 points and Kamryn Bradford hit a pair of 3-poitners as Notre Dame 18-2.

Ella Kirby knocked down a pair of treys in the second quarter and Bradford had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and the lead was 33-10 at the half.

Abby Otsby had 4 points in the quarter for the Lady Vikings

Kirby drained three more 3-pointers in the third quarter and Bradford had one as the lead grew to 47-20.

Hailee Beckett had a basket and two free throw and Jenna Malone scored four for the Lady Vikings.

Malone had 8 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Lady Vikings. Allie Day had 3 steals while Hailee Beckett and Abby Otsby had 2 steals each.

On Monday, Symmes Valley visits New Boston.

Notre Dame 18 15 14 9 = 56

Sym. Valley 2 8 10 7 = 27

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (2-0, 2-0): Taylor Lasswell 0 0 0-0 0, Lillian Madden 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Kirby 0 5 0-0 15, Maddie Entleer 0 0 2-4 2, Kamryn Bradford 1 4 0-0 14, Annie Dettwiller 5 0 3-3 13, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 1 1-2 4, Brianne Hicks 0 0 4-6 4, Annabelle Ball 0 0 1-4 1, Kaylyn Darden 0 0 0-0 0, Mallory Boland 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 1 0 1-2 3, Katie Strickland 0 0 0-2 0, Alivia Taylor 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 10 12-25 57

SYMMES VALLEY (2-3, 1-1): Jenna Malone 4 0 0-3 8, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 2 0 2-2 6, Jordan Ellison 2 0 0-0 4, Kylie Thompson 0 0 0-2 0, Haile Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 2 0 1-4 5, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0 3-11 27. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.