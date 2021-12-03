Mark Caniff Jr.

Mark Lester Caniff Jr.

Feb. 24, 1947–Nov. 29, 2021

Mark Lester Caniff Jr., 74, passed away Nov. 29, 2021, at home in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Mark was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Ashland, Kentucky, a son to the late Mark Lester Caniff Sr. and Margaret May.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marilyn G. (McClung) Caniff; sons, Jeffrey J. Bryant and Michael E. Caniff, of Ironton; grandchildren, Erin Bryant and Joel P. Caniff, of Ironton; sisters, Rita A. (John) Hatfield, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Mary Jo (Jodi) (Jason) Hill, of Kernersville, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Jennifer Caniff, of Ironton; a cousin (who was like another sister) Carolyn Caskey, of Ashland, Kentucky; a nephew, Jack Hatfield, whose mother was like Mark’s daughter; Sherri L. (Jon) Hatfield; along with other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and family members.

Mark was a life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Ironton Post; a member of American Legion Post 93, Kenos, West Virginia, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Post 8850, in Ironton.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.