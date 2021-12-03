Michael Mearan

Jan. 28, 1946–Nov. 26, 2021

A resident of Portsmouth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Faye (Bagwell) Mearan; special aunt, Arlene Mearan; and brother, James L. Heald.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Michael) Rini and Erin Mearan; loving grandchildren, Michael and Anna; and cherished rescue dogs, Buckeye, Buddy, Sammy and Coco.

Mike also had many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Mike was a graduate of Ironton High School, The Ohio State University and The Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a practicing attorney for close to 50 years in Portsmouth.

He was a member of the B’Nai Abraham Congregation of Reform Judaism for over 40 years where he also served on the board of trustees.

Mike was a former member of the Portsmouth City Council, former president of the Scioto County Bar Association, former Commissioner and Member of the Authority of Board of Directors for the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing District. He served as a District 8 representative to the Board of Governors of the Ohio State Bar Association and was a Life Fellow in the Ohio Bar Foundation. Mike was appointed to the Supreme Court to the Board of Directors of the Ohio State Legal Assistance Foundation, he served on the Board of Directors of Scioto County Drug Court and was a volunteer for the Mock Trial and Young Lawyers Association where he enjoyed mentoring many young lawyers.

Mike was an avid Buckeye fan, a member of both the Presidents Club and the Ohio State Alumni club. He held football season tickets for over 50 years and loved to enjoy the games with family and friends. He was also a devoted Ironton Fighting Tigers fan.

Mike enjoyed breaking bread with family and friends and loved to exchange stories over a good meal.

He was an amazing father to his daughters and proud and loving grandfather.

He was a zealous advocate for many people the past 50 years in Scioto County and the southern Ohio area with his generous heart and loving spirit.

His family would like to thank the outpouring of love from friends and his countless number of clients over the years.

There will be a private service for Mike for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County P.O. Box 1012 Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.