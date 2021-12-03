SEASON OF GIVING: Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach

Toy donations still needed for this year

Each December, Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach works hard to bring a brighter holiday to hundreds in the area.

The nonprofit hosts its annual giveaway event the week leading into Christmas, where volunteers spend the day loading carts of food and wheeling them out to the lot at the Chesapeake Community Center.

From there, those driving through, who have preregistered with the group, will receive enough food to ensure a full Christmas meal for their household.

The group also maintains a toy room, where those in need can stop in and pick up new items for children.

Danny Newman, finance secretary for the group says they are still in need of donations for the toy room this year. And he said the group could also use volunteers for Dec. 20 to set up the day before the event.

Those interested in helping with either can contact the CMO at 740-479-1648.

The CMO also hosts regular, monthly food giveaways throughout the year.